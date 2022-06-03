By News Service of Florida and Daily Sun staff
Storm trackers see an increased chance that a low-pressure system will increase in strength and affect Florida in the coming days.
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that the system, which was near the Yucatan Peninsula and southeastern Gulf of Mexico, had an 80% chance of developing into a tropical system within 48 hours.
On Friday morning, the National Weather Service upgraded its tropical storm watch to a tropical storm warning for all of Southwest Florida.
"A tropical storm warning means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours," Charlotte County officials stated in a news release early Friday.
Emergency managers from Charlotte and Sarasota counties are keeping an eye on it.
“Invest 91L (Disturbance 4) is expected to develop into a tropical depression sometime today and develop into a weak tropical storm by Friday,” Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller stated Thursday. “Heavy rainfall is the most likely impact associated with this system, regardless of development.”
Rainfall from the system would start reaching Southwest Florida sometime Friday.
“Emergency Management will continue to monitor into the weekend,” he stated.
The maps predict it will a tropical storm centered just north of the Florida Keys about 1 a.m. Saturday and crossing over the state overnight. By 1 p.m. Saturday, the center of the storm will be on Florida's east coast.
Even if the system doesn’t strengthen to a tropical system, which would be named Alex if maximum sustained winds top 39 mph, the center said heavy rainfall is likely Friday across southern and central Florida and the Keys.
Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane said Thursday residents should be gathering supplies and making plans now.
“Don’t wait until a storm is approaching to make these important decisions,” he said. “Everyone should have a set plan and prepare for a potential disaster.”
Floridians can save on hurricane supplies until June 10 through the 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.
Standard disaster preparation items Floridians can save on include reusable ice packs, flashlights, lanterns, batteries and weather radios, coolers and portable power banks, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers, Bungee cords, tarps and tie-down kits.
Discounts also apply for pet food, litter boxes, can openers, collars, pet waste disposal bags, pet beds, leashes, muzzles, carriers and more.
According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is part of the largest tax relief package in Florida’s history allotting more than $1.2 billion in discounts in 10 days.
Some store managers reported purchases of hurricane supplies have been increasing due to the tax holiday and a potential tropical storm this weekend.
Others, however, said they haven’t noticed any changes.
Brian Budreau, operations manager of the Punta Gorda Home Depot, said he’s been making copies of lists of items exempt from taxes until June 10, and handing them out.
He said sales have been steadily increasing at the store.
“It started the day of the tax break,” he said. “We’ve been selling a lot of batteries, lanterns, flashlights, water, tarps and trash bags.”
Punta Gorda Ace Hardware was selling shutter bolts to secure hurricane panels, employee Ashton Lefrancois said.
He said along with flashlights, the store has gotten a call for a generator, “a pretty big purchase.”
“We have sold flashlights, but no radios yet,” he added.
Weather radios are one of the tax-exempt items and recommended to monitor storms.
Lefrancois said the NOAA radios range in price from $39.99 to $41.99 and there is a smaller, walkie-talkie type for $27.97.
Bill Warren, a department supervisor at the Englewood Home Depot, said Thursday he hasn’t seen any unusual buying, as a buying frenzy doesn’t hit until right before a storm.
“Then, they go crazy,” he said.
In September 2017, as Hurricane Irma approached, Warren said customers “emptied the place in 24 hours.”
At Sunshine Ace Hardware on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, supervisor Debra Drawdy as of Thursday hadn’t seen an increase in buying.
Courtney Cleveland, assistant manager at DG Ace Hardware in North Port said sales were “about normal” and any type of panic-buying had not yet occurred.
McCrane said neighbors should work together to test out hurricane shutters and supplies.
“Consider checking in on each other, helping with preparations or offering to carpool in the event of an evacuation if you’re able,” he said.
McCrane said residents should know their hurricane evacuation zone, create an evacuation plan, a communications plan, and a disaster kit that fits the specific needs of a household, including pets.
A disaster kit should have supplies to last each person and pet up to 10 days. Include important paperwork and medications.
Resources and support may not be available within the first week of a storm, depending on its severity, so it’s important to have a well-supplied disaster kit, he said
The community is encouraged to check and memorize the hurricane evacuation level, as recent updates to storm surge maps for the area may have changed evacuation levels for some residents.
Updated maps are available online at www.scgov.net/beprepared.
McCrane said residents can sign up for alerts on www.scgov.net.
For more information on preparations, visit scgov.net/beprepared or call 311 in Sarasota County.
The 2022 hurricane season started Wednesday.
