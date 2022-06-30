A suspect in a Port Charlotte shooting who had fled the area was arrested Thursday morning in Gainesville, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Nicholas Jerome Bell, 44, was taken into custody by the Gainesville Police Department.
He reportedly went there to hide out with family, according to a CCSO spokesperson.
"Nicholas stated he could not take the pressure of being a wanted fugitive and subsequently surrendered without incident," a news release stated.
Bell will be extradited back to Charlotte County to face charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
"Violent crime is rare in Charlotte County but when it does occur, we will seek justice," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in a news release. "Nicholas Bell will now face the consequences for his violent actions."
Bell fled the area after a shooting on Coulton Avenue in Port Charlotte on June 11.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies, a SWAT team and negotiators responded in force to the reported location of the shooting and blocked off portions of Harbor Boulevard leading to the area for part of the day.
One person was found injured at the scene and transported to the hospital. CCSO did not confirm if the injured person had been shot.
