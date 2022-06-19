The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is conducting a shooting investigation on the 22000 block of Laramore Avenue in Port Charlotte, according to an alert on the CCSO app.

Deputies were dispatched to the home just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

"There is no danger to the public as this was an isolated incident," the alert stated.

Details were vague, but a CCSO spokesperson said: "All parties are accounted for at this time."

Laramore is blocked off due to the investigation. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area.


Update: Claudette Smith, spokesperson for CCSO confirmed a male was injured in the shooting incident and taken to a local hospital.

The status of the victim is unknown, she said.

No one tried to flee the scene, and no one is in custody, she said shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The home on Laramore Avenue remains an active crime scene, Smith said.

