The state Department of Education released third-grade reading test results this week, showing a slight tick downward from last year's results.
Locally, Charlotte County Public Schools' results dropped 7 percentage points, while Sarasota County's went down 3 percentage points.
Both stayed above the state average score, however, which shows just over half of Florida's third-graders — 53% — scored at or above Level 3, considered a satisfactory or passing mark. The statewide score was 54% in 2021. Scores were at 58% in 2019.
Charlotte County scores fell from 62% in 2021 to 55% this year, the state results show. Charlotte school officials were unavailable for comment Friday.
Sarasota County Schools dropped from 66% in 2021 to 63% this year, a 3% drop-off.
The School District of DeSoto County scores went up 5 percentage points, from 32% to 37% this year, but still well below the state level of 53%.
The results reported are based on all students tested and include students with disabilities and English Language Learners, as well as retained third-grade students, Sarasota County Schools officials explained in an email Friday.
"We are extremely proud of our third-grade students who demonstrated incredible resilience throughout the entire pandemic for all they have achieved and learned this year," Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen stated in an email.
"This school year – our first fully in-person instructional & learning time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic – had a heightened focus on recovery and acceleration. The performance outcomes on this year’s state assessments will provide valuable insight to our academic and curriculum teams as they strategically utilize the data to identify performance areas of strength and opportunities for improvement moving forward," Asplen said.
The third-grade students who took the test were in first grade when COVID-19 forced schools to close during their spring breaks. They spent second grade in classes, but the year included quarantines and distance learning for many students. This year, about 99% were back in classes for the entire year.
The data from the tests will be helpful for state and local school officials, said Jacob Oliva, Florida’s interim education commissioner.
“I don’t ever want to make excuses,” Oliva told the Tampa Bay Times. “We will use this data to work with districts to say there are some students that have had more of an impact than others because of COVID. The question is, now what are we going to do about it?”
