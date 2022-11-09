A red flag, signaling high surf and strong currents, flies in strong wind on the beach in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to increase in strength and is expected to make landfall along Florida's east coast early Thursday.
The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for Charlotte County as Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida.
"The storm’s track has shifted slightly south, bringing countywide chances of sustained tropical storm-force winds to 40% to 50%," a Charlotte County news release stated. "The earliest reasonable arrival of tropical storm-force winds is 1 p.m. today, but the most likely timing is overnight, with the strongest winds expected between midnight and 6 a.m. Rainfall is forecast to be between 2-4 inches through Friday."
The county warns that marine conditions will be hazardous for the storm's duration.
"Tides are forecast to be 3-4 feet below normal tides in Charlotte Harbor and coastal beaches today and Thursday, then 1-3 feet above normal Thursday night and Friday as winds come onshore," the news release stated.
The Emergency Operations Center has partially activated for Tropical Storm Nicole.
"The county is aware of the potential that Ian debris could become wind-borne with the possibility of tropical storm-force winds," the news release states. "Residents should take necessary precautions such as securing loose items in your yard and shuttering windows and doors."
Debris collection will continue, with the county's debris contractor having picked up 1.45 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition debris as of Wednesday morning.
For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
