A red flag, signaling high surf and strong currents, flies in strong wind on the beach in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to increase in strength and is expected to make landfall along Florida's east coast early Thursday.

 Andrew Harnik - staff, AP

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for Charlotte County as Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida.

"The storm’s track has shifted slightly south, bringing countywide chances of sustained tropical storm-force winds to 40% to 50%," a Charlotte County news release stated. "The earliest reasonable arrival of tropical storm-force winds is 1 p.m. today, but the most likely timing is overnight, with the strongest winds expected between midnight and 6 a.m. Rainfall is forecast to be between 2-4 inches through Friday."


