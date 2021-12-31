Police lights

FORT MYERS — Two children died in two separate vehicle accidents in Lee County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Friday morning.

A 9-year-old girl died after being hit by a pickup in a driveway just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

A truck was turning into a driveway on Phlox Drive in San Carlos Park. A 27-year-old man was driving.

The girl was in between two parked cars in the driveway. She went into the path of the truck and was struck.

The car hit the girl and troopers said she was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital. Troopers later reported the girl died Thursday night. FHP is still investigating the crash.

The FHP was also investigating a crash on Interstate 75 that happened at 6:15 a.m. Friday, involving a tractor trailer tanker and a passenger vehicle, reports show.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 124, near the Corkscrew Road interchange.

"One child has been confirmed deceased at Golisano Hospital from this crash," FHP Lt. Greg Bueno stated in a release. The FHP will release more information today, he said.

The interstate was shut down for a time, but lanes were reopened at 8:30 a.m.

Troopers were on the scene of an earlier crash at I-75 and Corkscrew Road on Friday morning. A 57-year-old Alva man was driving a tractor trailer hauling US mail at 3:35 a.m.

He was headed south and approaching the exit when he swerved to avoid an animal in the road, he told troopers. The truck veered off the road and flipped in the right lane. 

The FHP did not release any names of anyone involved in the traffic incidents.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments