PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded to a collapsed trench that trapped and killed two construction workers Monday afternoon.
The collapse happened on Burnt Store Road near Notre Dame Boulevard, according to Fire Public Information Officer Todd Dunn.
Emergency crews responded shortly after 3 p.m. One man was reportedly buried in the trench and another was missing. Crews quickly found one of the men dead and continued to search for the other.
Both north and southbound lanes of Burnt Store Road were closed while emergency crews conducted a recovery operation.
“We’ve got a special operations crew here with the other rescue crew,” Dunn told The Daily Sun early Monday evening while emergency crews were still trying to locate the second worker. “What they are going to do now is to shore up the trench to make sure it doesn’t collapse any farther. That way we can recover the one victim and hopefully find the second victim.”
But Dunn confirmed around 9 p.m. that the second victim had died.
The victims worked for a private contractor hired to lay down utility lines to provide reclaimed water for the Tuckers Point subdivision, according to Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason.
Emergency personnel from Lee and Collier counties took part in the rescue operation through the Region 6 Search and Rescue task force. Several off-duty Charlotte County firefighters also arrived at the scene, according to Dunn.
