PUNTA GORDA - Two people died when a car crashed and caught fire on Interstate 75 on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened just after 9 p.m. near mile marker 155.
The driver of a sedan, a 39-year-old Port Charlotte man, was driving northbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, according to a report.
The vehicle went off onto the grass shoulder, where it rotated, hit a tree, overturned and became "engulfed in flames."
Both the driver and a 16-year-old male passenger were declared dead at the scene. Another passenger, a 35-year-old Punta Gorda man, is in serious condition at a local hospital.
The vehicle's motor dislodged during the crash and was found 20 feet from the vehicle.
The northbound lanes of I-75 from mile markers 143 to 155 were shut down for several hours while authorities dealt with the crash, which remains under investigation.
Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley confirmed the 16-year-old who died is a former Port Charlotte High School student who had just begun attending Charlotte High School when classes resumed last week.
Crisis teams consisting of guidance counselors, social workers and school psychologists arrived at Port Charlotte High School and at Charlotte High School Thursday morning to offer counseling services to students, staff and parents, Riley said.
