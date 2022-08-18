FHP

A sedan was engulfed in flames following a crash on Interstate 75 Wednesday, killing the driver and a 16-year-old passenger.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA - Two people died when a car crashed and caught fire on Interstate 75 on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened just after 9 p.m. near mile marker 155. 


