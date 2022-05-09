PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded to a collapsed trench that trapped two construction workers Monday afternoon.
One worker died as a result of the collapse. Authorities are still searching for the second worker in the trench near Notre Dame Boulevard and Burnt Store Road, according to Fire Public Information Officer Todd Dunn.
"Right now, we're working on a trench that collapsed at a construction site on Burnt Store Road," Dunn said.
Both north and southbound lanes of Burnt Store Road have been closed while emergency crews conduct a recovery operation. Motorists are advised to take Zemel Road or Notre Dame Boulevard.
The site is near the Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park, 12301 Burnt Store Road.
The construction workers were putting in pipe in the area when the trench collapsed, Dunn said.
"We've got a special operations crew here with the other rescue crew," Dunn said. "What they are going to do now is to shore up the trench to make sure it doesn't collapse any farther. That way we can recover the one victim and hopefully find the second victim."
The victims worked for a private contractor hired by a developer to lay down utility lines for the Tuckers Point subdivision, according to Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.