TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians age 50 and up will be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.
DeSantis said nearly 70% of Florida's senior citizens have been vaccinated and demand is dropping among those currently eligible for shots. Right now, Florida is vaccinating people aged 60 and up, healthcare workers and first responders over 50.
“We're excited about the progress,” DeSantis said. “I think the demand is softened enough that opening up to 50-plus will be good. We'll monitor to see how next week goes.”
DeSantis said the next step will be to open vaccines up to anybody who wants one.
“I can't tell you when exactly that will happen, but I can tell you it will definitely be before May 1. That's not even a question, so stay tuned on that,” DeSantis said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.