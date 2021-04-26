NORTH PORT — A dump truck hit a power pole on River Road near Playmore Avenue. 

The crash happened at about 11:35 a.m. and has caused power outages and the power lines are sparking, causing brush fires.

Emergency workers are trying to get to the driver of the truck and the fires, and are asking Florida Power & Light to shut down the power grid in that area. The patient was described as "trapped."

A portion of River Road has been shut down due to the crash. 

