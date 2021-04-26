NORTH PORT — A dump truck hit a power pole on River Road near Playmore Avenue.
The crash happened at about 11:35 a.m. and has caused power outages and the power lines are sparking, causing brush fires.
Emergency workers are trying to get to the driver of the truck and the fires, and are asking Florida Power & Light to shut down the power grid in that area. The patient was described as "trapped."
A portion of River Road has been shut down due to the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.