ARCADIA - DeSoto County is warning residents to avoid roads near the Peace River, as water is still expected to rise in the area.
The county's Emergency Management reported that six people were evacuated from Hidden Acres Drive Thursday night due to rising waters.
In a press release on Friday, officials stressed that many roadways and flooded areas remain "impassable and dangerous."
“The unpredictability of the river is real, and people are in real danger,” County Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen said in the release. “If you are in these areas, you need to get out now.”
County Administrator Mandy Hines said that both county staff and local residents have had similar experiences with past storms, like Hurricane Charley and Irma.
“We are working with our partners to secure Points of Distribution (PODS) areas for our residents for shelter, food, water, tarps, and other basic needs," Hines said in the release. "As soon as we know more information on where these will be located, we will share it on our website and Facebook page.”
Emergency Management is urging residents still in their homes in the neighborhoods of Hidden Acres and River Acres to evacuate.
DeSoto County cited evidence from the National Weather Service that the Peace River has not crested yet — meaning the river has not reached its highest peak and will likely rise more before receding.
Search and rescue teams are actively canvassing areas for survivors.
Other priorities for DeSoto County personnel include clearing and patching roads "as soon as the water recedes."
All roads are closed west of Arcadia due to flooding, which is expected to continue through Friday night.
Residents are urged to stay off the roads, as traffic can impede search and rescue missions.
A curfew has been established for DeSoto County from dusk to dawn — 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. — until further notice.
County offices are closed until further notice.
Trash collection is suspended until further notice.
