ENGLEWOOD — Acting on tips from neighbors and "multiple overdose responses" at an Englewood home, Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies searched and arrested a 43-year-old man on drug charges.
Deputies arrested Ryan James Gros on Tuesday morning at his apartment on the 11200 block of Pendleton Avenue in Englewood East, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Authorities said the investigation that lead to the warrant came about due to "multiple overdose responses" at the residence and "various tips from the community."
Deputies found fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as Trazadone — classified as a new legend drug — in Gros' apartment, the report states. An assortment of various drug-related paraphernalia was also present.
“When my deputies are knocking on your door with a search warrant, it’s already too late," Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in the release.
Prummell also promoted his agency's Drug Addiction Recovery Initiative in the release, urging local residents dealing with addiction to seek treatment rather than risk arrest.
"Until they do ask for help, we’re going to keep busting the dealers and users in Charlotte County,” he added.
In addition to charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, Gros is also facing a felony charge for habitual driving with license revoked or suspended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.