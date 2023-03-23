ENGLEWOOD — A Sarasota man has been charged with three counts of manslaughter in connection to a 2022 fatal car crash.
Cash Kaufmann, 25, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on March 23 and taken to Sarasota County Jail.
Investigators said Kaufmann was impaired by alcohol and THC when his vehicle crashed into another, killing all three occupants of the other vehicle.
Kaufmann has been charged with driving while under the influence with property damage and vehicular homicide, in addition to the manslaughter charges.
His arrest came after an "exhaustive criminal investigation" into a two-car crash on Sept. 12 last year, according to an FHP news release.
The FHP crash report indicated Kaufmann's SUV was headed south on North Indiana Avenue in Englewood, approaching Artists Avenue.
His vehicle then entered the intersection just after a second vehicle entered from Artists Avenue, carrying a driver and two passengers. The front of his vehicle struck the side of the other vehicle, according to the report.
"Troopers determined that leading up to the tragedy, the at fault driver, Cash Kaufmann … was driving a 2018 Hyundai SUV at a high rate of speed, with a blood alcohol concentration level of .096 and positive for THC," the press release read.
Driving with a blood-alcohol content of .08% or higher is illegal in Florida.
All three occupants — a 73-year-old woman from Englewood, a 68-year-old woman from Minnesota, and a 68-year-old woman from North Dakota — were later declared dead due to their injuries.
Their identities were not released beyond their names and residency.
Kaufmann is currently being held on no bond. He is due to appear in Sarasota County Court on May 5.
