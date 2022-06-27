NORTH PORT — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public to help them find Wendy Hanleck.

She is considered endangered, and may be in the North Port area, the CCSO stated in an email.

Hanlek, who lives at Arnold Avenue in Port Charlotte, was last seen Thursday evening at her home.

The sheriff's office released a missing persons alert on Wednesday on Facebook, but deputies have not been able to find her. 

She is driving a silver 2015 Chevy Spark. The Florida license tag id 11BGRD.

Anyone with information on Hanleck's location, is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office immediately at (941) 639-2101

