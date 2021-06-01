The Department of Health in Sarasota County announced Tuesday it will be ending vaccinations at the Sarasota Square Mall this month.
Beginning June 25, the health workers will begin offering first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county's immunization clinics in North Port and Sarasota:
• North Port, 6950 Outreach Way, along Pan American Boulevard.
• Downtown Sarasota, 2200 Ringling Blvd.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary.
Everyone receiving a vaccine must present a valid ID, a signed consent form and be ready for the 15-minute wait after receiving your vaccine. People walking up for their first dose are asked to return to the same location 28 days later to receive their second dose, as they will not receive a second-dose appointment reminder.
People can still get first and second doses of Moderna vaccine at the Sarasota Square Mall location until June 24, but it will be closed after that day. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Sarasota Square Mall.
Everyone getting a vaccine will receive a $10 grocery store coupon as a thank you for participating.
DOH Sarasota delivered more than 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccine from the Sarasota Square Mall vaccination clinic since opening Jan. 28.
"The vaccination clinic at Sarasota Square Mall has been a great success for our community," said Chuck Henry, health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County in a statement. "However, now that COVID-19 vaccine readily available throughout Sarasota County, it’s time that we close this clinic as our community continues to reopen."
