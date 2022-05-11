ENGLEWOOD — Timothy R. Rice was sentenced to life in prison for molesting children at a Charlotte County pool.
Rice, 44, received his sentence Wednesday, according to a news release from State Attorney Amira Fox's office. This comes about a month after he was found guilty on one count of lewd or lascivious molestation and two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct.
The charges stemmed from a 2019 incident. While at the Ann Dever Regional Park public pool in Englewood, authorities said Rice touched two children inappropriately. He was later arrested by Charlotte County deputies.
A lifeguard at the swimming pool in Englewood told law enforcement Rice had visited the pool, using squirt guns to interact with kids at the pool.
According to an affidavit, a young girl told one of her parents that Rice squeezed her butt and asked for a kiss. In the same affidavit, another parent alleged Rice grabbed her juvenile daughter’s thigh while they were in the water.
Rice later left Florida after posting bond on the initial charge and fled to Texas. He was later arrested and returned to Charlotte County.
A charge of loitering was brought against Rice in the Charlotte County case, but ultimately dropped by the State Attorney’s Office due to lack of evidence.
It was not the first time Rice had been accused of sexually predatory behavior at pools. In the 1990s, he worked in Hillsborough County as a lifeguard. Police records show he was fired for "acting inappropriately."
In 1999, Rice was convicted on a charge of sexual battery for a victim under 12. He was found to have visited community pools, offering a water gun toy to young girls and then throwing them in the pool.
Rice was convicted again in 2000, this time on charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation. After that conviction, he was designated a sexual predator by the state Department of Law Enforcement.
In April 2019, Rice was living in North Port. Shortly after he was charged, the words “sexual predator” were spray-painted on the street at the end of Rice’s driveway along with two arrows pointing to his home.
Under Florida law, a sex offender is someone convicted of a sex crime involving a minor and has been released from jail after October 1997. These crimes include child pornography, sexual performance and child prostitution.
A sexual predator is someone convicted of a first-degree felony sex crime or two second-degree felony sex crimes occurring within 10 years after October 1993.
Anyone in FDLE’s database of sexual offenders and predators has been caught and convicted.
Sexual offenders can be searched by name or location on the FDLE website.
