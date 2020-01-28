UPDATE, 4:51 PM: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Claudette Bennett said schools were cleared and the suspect is in custody, but cops are still trying to determine if anything criminal occurred.
Two Englewood schools were on lockdown for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon, after someone reported seeing a man with a rifle near the school.
It turns out the man may have been hunting iguanas with a pellet gun.
At 3:30 p.m. students at L.A. Anger Middle School we're told the school was on lockdown and this was "not a drill," according to students.
Some students like eight grader Cooper Benedict, 13, received text messages from loved ones telling them that there was a man with a gun hunting iguanas near the school.
Others weren't so lucky to learn what was going on. Many frantic students sent messages, used the Snap Chat and other social media to communicate with their parents. Some said there was an active shooter on campus and it wasn't a drill.
"My aunt works for the county and sent me a message, so I knew what was going on," Benedict said. "There were some girls in the class who were freaked out. Our teacher did tell us after the lock down was over what had happened. I already knew."
Benedict let his friend Amry Wells, 14 use his phone to text his mother.
"I was grounded from my phone because I got a C, now I have straight As, but I think my parents should give me my phone back for days like today," Wells said. "My mom freaked out and called my dad. He was in Sarasota at work and made it near the school really, really quickly."
Shane Boyce was headed to Home Depot when he saw CCSO deputies race by. Shortly after he learned of the lock down and headed near the school.
"My son was grounded from his phone so I wasn't sure what was going on," he said. "That's the last time I send him to school without his phone. I will get him a flip phone so he can communicate with us if anything like this ever happens again."
Boyce's wife Amber met him a block away from the school.
"I worked in the emergency room so we've had plenty of drills," she said. "I know our kids have active shooter and other emergency drills. I'm just not sure what parents are supposed to do in instances like this one."
According to Skip Conroy, CCSO was assisted the Englewood Fire Department, the North Port Police Department, city of Sarasota Police Department and Florida Wildlife Conservation. Conroy said the head of security for the school district was on scene. Englewood Fire District also had paramedics at the nearby Winn-Dixie in case there was any injuries.
The eighth grade boys said CCSO deputies with AR-15 rifles came into their classrooms. Two deputies with K9s were also walking through the campus checking for anything suspicious during the lockdown. The CCSO SWAT team was also on scene.
Parents like so-and-so received a call and dropped everything and rushed toward the school.Charlotte County sheriff's deputies, and ambulance and fire truck blocked School entrances. Parents could only wait as a helicopter circled overhead.
"A man was spotted in between schools with a gun," Conroy said. "The school had to be on lock down and all the classrooms needed to be cleared before the students were allowed to be released said Conroy.
Some parents simply needed to know what they were to do in order to get their children.
"I really feel that Charlotte County schools dropped the ball," said Candace Stevens, owner of Wiseguys Barbershop, who left her shop to get her twin girls who texted her that they were scared. "I was waiting for a call from the district telling me what was going on so myself and all of these parents would know what to do. We didn't want to be in the way, we just wanted information. One of my girls was grounded and had to use her friend's phone to keep me posted. I know we are going to have to talk about this when we all get home safely."
Capt. Matt Downing said he could not confirm whether a man being detained, not charged, Tuesday afternoon was or was not a man whom homeowners hired to hunt iguanas. The man, Downing said, was being cooperative with detectives.
"The investigation is still ongoing," Downing said. He commended the response from the community and other agencies for the response.
Within 12 minutes after receiving the initial call, deputies identified and detained on Stonecr the armed man in green shirt was at L.A. Ainger Middle School, Downing said, detained the man on Stonecrop Avenue. He was later identified by a witness as the man spotted walking near the middle school with a weapon.
Rick Malloy, who lives across Gulfstream from Stonecrop, said he recognized the man simply as "Roy," a man whom he and his neighbors have hired to hunt iguanas. No fan of guns himself, Malloy said he believed the rifle Roy used was actually a pellet gun.
