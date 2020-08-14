The fall sports season will begin 10 days from today in at least some parts of the state.
The Florida High School Athletic Association board of directors met Friday morning to discuss how to begin the fall sports season and ultimately voted, 11-5, in favor of beginning practice on Aug. 24 for school districts that deem it safe to play.
The first date of competition would be Sept. 4, with the current calendar after Sept. 4 remaining as it is.
The FHSAA also passed an amendment to this option — allowing schools to opt out of the state series by Sept. 18 and also allowing them to work with the FHSAA to create a schedule.
The board also voted, 10-6, in favor of giving schools a COVID-19 waiver to provide to students, but it is not mandatory.
The board of directors reviewed four options for returning to play that ranged from start dates anywhere from Aug. 24 to Nov. 30. Option 2, which was a short season with a regional tournament, was quickly dismissed because the majority of individual sports advisory committees were in favor of playing in a state series.
Then, the discussion turned to a matter of when to start.
FHSAA board of directors member Carlos Ochoa raised the point that no matter what date was chosen, schools likely wouldn't all be able to start at the same time.
Thus, he proposed the approved amendment of allowing schools to start whenever they choose, provided they make a decision on playing for the state series by Sept. 18 -- two weeks into the regular season.
This decision by the FHSAA goes against the advice of its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, which recommended Option 3B -- an Oct. 12 start date for practice, which would allow for school to begin before athletics.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED
