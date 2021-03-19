Florida governor gathers experts to validate COVID response

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media as he visited the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at On Top of the World in Ocala, Fla., on March 5. On Friday, he said Florida was lowering the age to be eligible for vaccination to 50 and older.

 Alan Youngblood

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Floridians aged 50 and up will be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine starting Monday.

DeSantis  made the announcement during a news conference Friday morning. He had dropped the age to 60 this week, but said demand had been relatively modest. He opted to drop it to 50, rather than 55 and “see how it goes” next week.

“Quite frankly, we think that even on current vaccine allotments, that opening it up will be good,” DeSantis said. “We think that this makes sense.”

DeSantis and Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitzalso went over steps the state has taken to get “shots in arms” of residents.

DeSantis said nearly 70% of Florida’s senior citizens have been vaccinated.


As of Friday morning, Florida had reported nearly 7 million people are vaccinated, with about 4.5 million being fully vaccinated.

DeSantis said Florida should be ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal of opening vaccines to all eligible adults by May 1.

“Maybe much sooner than that,” DeSantis said.

The demand from seniors in Florida is decreasing. Federal vaccination sites throughout the state continue to see a low turnout of eligible people.

The Associated Press and the News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

