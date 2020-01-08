North Port police are looking for help finding a man who sexually battered a 15-year-old girl.
NPPD released the following information Wednesday morning:
"On Jan. 6, 2020 around 4:41 p.m., a 15-yr-old juvenile reported that while jogging near her home she was sexually battered by a white male in the area of Landover Terrace in North Port. The victim has provided information to NPPD which causes us to believe she was targeted and this was not a random act.
"On January 7, 2020, the victim provided a description of the male with a digital sketch artist and the attached image was obtained.
"The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 36-38 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, average to muscular build, dark blonde hair styled in a buzz cut, goatee, and greenish-blue eyes. Clothing described as blue jeans with a black T-shirt with a red and orange design on the front.
"He was last seen traveling southbound on Landover Terrace in an older black four-door car, possibly a Ford.
"Since this incident has occurred, detectives have been working diligently to follow any leads in this case. Despite canvasing the entire area, including local business and home security cameras, we are unable to find anything matching the suspect’s description and a vehicle matching the description. We’re asking the public to please check any recording devices they may have which could help us in this investigation.
"If anyone is able to identify this subject or obtains any information please contact the North Port Police Department, Det. Kishia Veigel, at 941-429-7335 or kveigel@northportpd.com."
