Fans celebrate at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park while watching Game 6 of the World Series, held in Houston, featuring the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. CoolToday Park is the home field of the Braves during spring training.
Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson celebrates a two-run home run Tuesday during the fifth inning in Game 6 of the World Series between the Astros and Braves in Houston.
AP PHOTO/Eric Gay
Fans celebrate at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park while watching Game 6 of the World Series, held in Houston, featuring the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. CoolToday Park is the home field of the Braves during spring training.
NORTH PORT — Spring training may or may not start on time — or happen at all this year — but there's going to be a party for the Atlanta Braves' World Series championship at CoolToday Park.
The two-day World Champions Welcome Weekend celebration includes a fun zone and inflatables for kids, a scavenger hunt, autographs with Braves legends, the World Series trophy and the Budweiser Clydesdales. There will be two evening concerts with $18 tickets.
It's all set for set for Feb. 19-20 in and around CoolToday Park, the spring training home of the Braves at 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port.
The park announced the plans as Major League Baseball owners and players representatives appear to be stalled in their attempt to end an owner lockout that's stopped baseball for the time being. The two sides are disagreeing on "core economic issues," while they continue to discuss issues like universal designated hitters and expanded playoffs.
Meanwhile, the plans for the party are moving forward full speed.
"The activities will take place on the plaza out front as well as inside the stadium," the press release states.
Concession stands will be open, serving ballpark fare and craft beer. The Superior Pools Tomahawk Tiki Bar & Grill will also be open, serving drinks only.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, the B Street Band will perform their Tribute to the Boss, Bruce Springsteen. Gates open at 5 p.m. with a show starting at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Feb. 20, country musician John Stone will perform at 5 p.m., with gates opening two hours prior at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.