Brian Laundrie's notebook reveals: 'I ended her life'

NORTH PORT — A notebook found near Brian Laundrie's body and released to the media Friday spells out how Laundrie ended Gabriella Petito's life in a remote wilderness area last summer.
"I ended her life," a line in the book reads.
It also mentions some kind of accident Petito had, and that killing Gabby was "merciful" on his part.
"I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made," the note continues. "I panicked, I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her."
Stephen Bertolino, attorney for Brian Laundrie's family in North Port, released copied of the notebook pages to Fox Digital Media on Friday afternoon.
Bertonlino was representing the Laundries in a meeting with FBI officials and attorneys for Petito's family where the agency returned personal items it collected during the investigation of Gabby Petito's and Brian Laundrie's deaths.
The first page of the notebook begins as a letter to Gabby Petito after her death, but then the second page seems aimed at someone who found the book near Laundrie's body, explaining his version of the events that led up to her death and then his.
“I wish I was right at your side, I wish I could be talking to you right now. I’d be going through every memory we’ve made, getting even more excited for the future. I can’t live without you," it states.
He recounts some kind of accident Petito had at Spread Creek, which is also the name of the camping area in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, where Petito's body was eventually found.
"This occurred as an unexpected tragedy," the notes state. "Rushing back to our car trying to cross the streams of spread creek before it got too dark to see, to cold. I hear a splash and a scream. I could barely see, I couldn’t find her for a moment, shouted her name. I found her breathing heavily gasping my name, she was freezing cold."
Laundrie describes a bump on her forehead and writes about trying to carry her to their car, but then stopping and making a fire to keep her warm.
“She would wake in pain start the whole painful cycle again while furious that I was the one waking her. She wouldn’t let me try to cross the creek, thought like me that this fire would go out in her sleep and she’d freeze. I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injurys (sic). Only that she was in extreme pain. I ended her life…."
The note also expresses remorse to the Petito family: "I’m so very sorry to her family, because I love them. I’d consider her younger siblings, my best of friends … I am sorry to my family. This is a shock to them as well as a terrible greif (sic)."
Laundrie and Petito were on a van trip together in the western United States last summer. When Petito's parents lost contact with their daughter in late August, they tried to contact the Brian's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie of North Port. They got no answer from the family and filed a missing persons report for their daughter in September, kicking off a nationwide search for the young woman.
Meanwhile, Brian Laundrie, who had returned to North Port in Gabriela Petito's van, stayed with his parents, went on a camping trip with them to Fort DeSoto Park near St. Petersburg, then disappeared, sending investigators searching for him or his remains.
Petito's body was found in the national park a week after her parents reported her missing, a medical examiner say she had died of strangulation, and that she was facing her attacker.
Laundrie's body was found a month later in a swampy area the entrance to the Mabry Carlton Reserve near North Port in October. Several agencies had searched the area for weeks, but only found the body and some other items after Brian Laundrie's parents were allowed to go into the area too look for their son.
Investigators said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police found a gun near his body, which had been ravaged by animals after his death.
“I have killed myself by this creek in the hopes that animals may tear me apart," Laundrie's notebook states. "That it may make some of her family happy.
“Please pick up all of my things. Gabby hated people who litter.”
Petito's parents were in Sarasota County this week for a court hearing. They have filed suit against the Laundries, saying Chris and Roberta Laundrie, asserting that Brian Laundrie had killed Petito, and the Laundries shielding their son and hid details of her whereabouts and his involvement and avoided them by blocking calls and social media platforms.
The Laundries' attorneys argued the Laundries had no obligation to speak with Petito’s family because under the Constitution “people are free not to speak.” The hearing was for the Laundrie family's motion to dismiss the suit.
Circuit Judge Hunter W. Carroll did not make a decision during the hearing. He will issue one within two weeks.
