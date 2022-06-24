NORTH PORT — A Manatee County man who traveled to North Port expecting to meet with 14-year-old girl is facing two felony charges, police announced Friday.
Harold Junior Castro Rodriguez, 25, of Palmetto, was arrested by North Port Police Department's Special Enforcement Team
Officers charged with using an electronic device to lure and meet a child, and using a communication device to facilitate a felony, NPPD spokesperson Josh Taylor stated in a news release.
NPPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reported Rodriguez was using a dating chat app that allows users to message each other directly. Rodriguez messaged an undercover account set up by a North Port detective.
In the messages, Rodriguez said he understood she was 14, but wanted to meet. A meeting was set up at Blue Ridge Park in North Port. Detectives learned the messages were coming from a phone owned by Rodriguez. When he arrived at the park, they placed him under arrest.
Officers found the messages to the undercover account on his phone, reports show.
“This should be a warning to anyone who is reaching out to the children of our city," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison stated in the news release. "You may not be talking with who you think you are. We will do everything within our authority to protect our kids and we will do everything within the law to hold you accountable."
Rodriguez was in the Sarasota County Jail on Friday with no bond.
