NORTH PORT — One North Port man was hospitalized in intensive care and another jailed on a felony charge following a fight over the weekend, police reported Monday.
The incident happened at 9:56 p.m. Saturday on the 1200 block of Cathedall Avenue. Police were sent there for a fight, said Josh Taylor, the police department's spokesperson, in a statement.
When officers arrived, the found a man lying on his back in front of the home, unconscious and not breathing.
Emergency workers started life-saving measures and were able to obtain a pulse.
They took the man, who was not named in the report, to Sarasota Memorial Hospital ER in North Port.
Meanwhile, witnesses told police that Jason Paul Sternquist, 49, who lives on the 3500 block of Winer Road, was the other man involved in the fight.
Witnesses said the victim and Sternquist had been "feuding" for two years, and that Sternquist was driving around the block in his SUV.
Sternquist got out of his vehicle walked over to the victim who was sitting in his vehicle. Sternquist reached into the vehicle and grabbed his cellphone out of his hand.
The two fought, and the victim "who has a history of medical issues, collapsed and needed life saving measures," police reported. Officers said the man had a "heart condition."
Sternquist left in his SUV.
Police tracked down Sternquist and arrested him Sunday on charges of battery and burglary of an occupied conveyance, a felony, and battery, a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail, where his initial bond was set at $8,000 for the two charges. He released Monday on bond.
"Our victim in this case is currently at Sarasota Memorial Hospital Main Campus in intensive care," Taylor said in a statement Monday. "Addition charges may be filed, depending on the outcome."
Just lucky, I suppose, that the attacker or the victim was not carrying a gun.
