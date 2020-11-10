NORTH PORT — Because of COVID-19 cases among city staff, the city of North Port has closed some city facilities including City Hall to public business today.
"First floor services and interactions are being reduced effective immediately," said Joshua Taylor in a statement Tuesday morning.
City Hall, at 4970 City Hall Blvd., is the headquarters of several city departments, and the place to go for utility payments, or to get any number of building and business permits.
"While all departments are still available online and over the phone, beginning today, Nov. 10, some City of North Port facilities will be closing to public traffic until further notice," Taylor said in the statement. "As we continue to work hard to serve our citizens and customers during our regular business hours, you may contact us in several different ways."
City Hall will be closed to walk-ins for permitting, planning and utility payments. The public will have access through the drive-thru window on the east side of the building, which will stay open for those needs.
This includes documents and payments for planning and zoning, code enforcement, and lien payoff requests.
Additional instructions and links:
• You can pick up/ drop off permits at the Utilities drive-thru, but customers are asked to contact the Building Division first at bldginfo@cityofnorthport.com or 941-429-7044 prior to arrival. There is also a drop-box for the Permitting Department.
"Payments for the Permitting Department must be made ahead of time through the city website or by phone," the press release states.
• Any questions for Planning/Zoning, Code Enforcement/Lien Payoff Requests or Permitting must be handled through the respective offices. Drive-thru staff are not familiar with the specifics on those issues.
• You can find all Neighborhood Development Services webpages by visiting www.cityofnorthport.com/NDS.
• Building Department: Staff is still available by phone 941-429-7044 or email at bldginfo@cityofnorthport.com. You can apply for/check the status of your permit, schedule/cancel your inspection and more at www.cityofnorthport.com/permit
• Code Enforcement – Code enforcement officers are still working throughout the City. Staff can be reached at 941-429-7186.
• Planning & Zoning - The Planning Division offices are closed until further notice. Staff can be reached at 941-429-7156. You can submit plans electronically at planninginfo@cityofnorthport.com and mail in payments to City Hall 4970 City Hall Blvd. Attn: Planning Division or bring them to the Utilities drive-thru.
• Utilities: As stated above, the drive-thru will be open and accepting payments. Questions regarding your Utilities account may be addressed by calling 941-429-7122. Due to call volume, please leave a message if prompted, and a customer service representative will return your call. You may also email Customer Care at NPUtilities@cityofnorthport.com.
All other inquires can be made by calling 941-429-7000. You can find all of the City’s info on COVID-19 by visiting www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts.
