Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested James R. Weaver, 74, of St. Simonds Island, Georgia, and took this .45 caliber Kimber pistol into evidence. Officers reported he pointed it at another driver during a "road rage" incident on Interstate 75 near North Port.
NORTH PORT — A Georgia man is facing felony assault charges in Sarasota County after pointing a pistol at another driver during a "road rage" incident on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called to an incident at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday involving two vehicles on the highway, at mile marker 182, near the Sumter Boulevard exit in North Port.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a Maserati, reportedly pointed a firearm at the other driver, the FHP reported.
Troopers stopped a 2015 Maserati a few minutes later at mile marker 204 near the Clark Road exit in Sarasota.
The spoke to the driver, James R. Weaver, 74, of St. Simons Island, who was in the car with four passengers — a man, a woman and two children.
Troopers also found a .45 caliber Kimber pistol in the car.
The officers placed Weaver under arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and took him to the Sarasota County Jail.
Weaver remained in custody there Wednesday morning. He has an arraignment hearing set for Aug. 19 in Sarasota County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.