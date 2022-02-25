NORTH PORT — North Port residents with Ukrainian heritage are planning a rally this evening to protest Russia's invasion of their country.
Daria Tomashosky, president of the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida, said the rally is set for 5 p.m. at South Biscayne Boulevard and Tamiami Trail.
She said it's important to show support for friends and family living in Ukraine, said Tomashosky, a North Port resident.
“I just spent $400 on signs and am meeting someone halfway from Naples where they had a protest last weekend,” she told The Daily Sun on Thursday. “We welcome people to come out and stand with us.”
For Viktor Antipov, senior pastor at House of Mercy in North Port, said the situation was similar to 1941, when the German army bombed Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
“And it’s 2022 … the Russians starting to bomb,” Antipov told The Daily Sun. “People can’t believe, really.”
Since the 1950s and ‘60s, many Eastern Europeans, especially Ukrainians, have settled in and around North Port, drawn originally by the international reputation of Warm Mineral Springs. North Port’s large Ukrainian community braced for more devastation as the Russian military and its proxies attacked Europe’s largest nation by size.
“My question is who’s going to stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin?” Antipov asked. “It may be really, really bad … for all countries, not just Ukraine.”
“People are praying and hoping,” Antipov said. “But you never know what a dictator has in mind. It’s really sad.”
