NORTH PORT — A 48-year-old North Port man faces felony charges after grabbing a 3-foot sword while officers were questioning him about a disturbance at his home.
Police used tasers "multiple times" on Richard R. Manda while arresting him Tuesday night, according to reports released Wednesday.
They were questioning him on his back porch of his home on the 7500 block of Darlene Street, according to arrest reports.
"The defendant ignored the officer's requests to sit down and grabbed the handle of a three foot sword that was impaled in the top of a table on the back porch," the report states. "He was tased multiple times in order to be detained by responding officers."
North Port Fire personnel arrived at the home and aided Manda, who was intubated and transferred to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Police learned Manda had been drinking and became "agitated about celebrities on television," the report states.
He "took out his aggression" by choking a person at the home.
Another person there picked up a wooden baseball bat, but Manda grabbed a knife. In all, three victims were involved, and one was able to take Manda down, allowing the others to get out of the house.
Manda was taken to Sarasota County Jail where he was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and battery by strangulation. He remained in jail without a bond Wednesday afternoon.
