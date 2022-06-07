WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — A 47-year-old man who mistook a 7-foot alligator for a dog was hospitalized with a bite to his ankle.
The incident happened at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at Warm Mineral Springs Motel, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The man called 911 after he was bit on his right leg.
The man was walking around the outside area of the motel, 12597 S. Tamiami Trail, when he noticed a "dark figure moving along the bushes on the shell path."
The figure appeared to look like a dog with a long leash, which is why he wasn't hesitant to move out of the way. That's when the 7-foot alligator bit his right leg, holding on, and pulling on his muscle/tissue, the report shows.
The man tried to get away and felt the alligator rip a chunk of his muscle and tissue off, the report said.
A Sarasota County deputy and Sarasota County EMS arrived and helped the man with his injuries.
The man was taken by ambulance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice.
A SCSO sergeant was able to capture the alligator while the alligator trapper was en route. Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission was also called.
"The FWC is currently investigating this incident and we will provide an update when it becomes available," Senior Officer Adam Brown stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, but if people are concerned about an alligator, they can call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. The FWC will dispatch one of its contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.
State official warn people to never feed an alligator and keep distance from them. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.