NORTH PORT — Police arrested a man on Wednesday for alleged possession of at least 40 instances of child pornography.

Kurt Muller Jr., 72, of North Port, has been charged with 40 counts of possession of obscene material involving a minor, according to the North Port Police Department.


   

