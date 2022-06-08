WELLEN PARK — The North Port City Commission fast-tracked another subdivision for Wellen Park on Tuesday.
It OK’d Brightmore at Wellen Park, a total of 400 single-family lots south of the CoolToday Park. Commissioners had just a few questions before giving it the green light.
Defined as an active-adult development, meaning age 55 and up, Brightmore joins other recent neighborhoods or villages in Wellen Park, a Top 10 master-planned community in growth, according to nationwide surveys.
At full build-out, Wellen Park will contain 20,000 homes and some 50,000 people.
In May, Wellen Park developers announced 4,600 new homes, commercial/office spaces, parcels for a K-8 and a public high school, trails, parks, wetlands and multi-use pathways. Another 2,300 homes were announced in April.
Maps of the future Manasota Beach Road link Wellen Park to south and west Sarasota County, considered a relief for landlocked residents seeking connecting routes to beaches and other Southwest Florida’s attractions.
Those new subdivisions — or villages — further ignite growth at that end of North Port. The neighborhoods in May hadn’t been named, going by the designation Village I and Village K. Some 300 acres, Brightmore at Wellen Park is in Village G east of West Villages Parkway.
Wellen Park is also funding a road project featuring two roundabouts at North Port’s west end.
The area through Wellen Park is on U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail at River Road. Construction starts this month. Work includes the traffic circles, landscaping, sidewalks and other roadway upgrades.
The project complements Florida’s $50 million widening of North River Road. Drivers on Tamiami Trail should expect some driving delays for more than a year.
The North Port commissioners questioned Brightmore’s emergency roads on Tuesday, but found the answers satisfactory and approved the project.
Since 2020, Wellen Park developers have built more than 2,300 homes. In 2022, North Port could issue a record number of building permits, much of that in Wellen Park. And Downtown Wellen Park — housing, assisted-living, recreation, food/refreshments and retail — opens its first phase later this year.
North Port commissioners accelerated the concept of more affordable housing Monday. Tiny and shipping container homes went on that list of ideas. Wellen Park has endured criticism for its lack of housing for working families.
John Luczynski, a senior vice president for Wellen Park, in May had said new subdivisions would contain rentals, assisted living for seniors and “a nice cross section of product.”
North Port also opened a public safety complex in Wellen Park in April.
