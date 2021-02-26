NORTH PORT — After being closed for health precautions for more than a month, North Port's City Hall and police department lobby will reopen to the public Monday, city officials said Friday.
As in other cities, North Port closed nearly all of the city's facilities in March due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Many of the city's buildings reopened June 15, 2020 with precautions in place for social distancing and cleaning to keep city employees and members of the public safe.
However, on Jan. 20, with a resurgence of the virus, the city limited access to City Hall, and halted services at the police department like fingerprinting for security checks. Services at city hall were limited to a drive-up window.
Those in-building service will be back Monday, March 1, again with some precautions.
"With a consistent weekly positivity rate now below 5% in Sarasota County, we are taking steps to get back to normal," said Josh Taylor, city spokesman in an email Friday. "Beginning Monday, March 1, we will once again be seeing customers in a walk-up fashion inside City Hall including Building, Planning, Code Enforcement, and Utility services.
"The city has encouraged the public to use the convenient drive-thru window, drop box, and online digital services. While those resources and tools have been successful, there is a desire for more face-to-face interaction.
The Police Department lobby will also be fully accessible starting Monday.
Fingerprinting will be scheduled by appointment only. Contact Ivette Barnes at Ibarnes@northportpd.com or 941-429-7339 to schedule, or visit www.cityofnorthport.com/government/city-services/police/fingerprinting.
Parks and Recreation facilities have remained open and continue to provide service with enhanced cleaning protocols. You can find more at www.cityofnorthport.com/parksandrecreation.
Taylor cautioned that situations change and city officials will take action when needed.
"Please note, as our community continues to respond to COVID-19, different sections of our facilities will be briefly closed as needed for staff to continue implementing enhanced cleaning protocols.
"Visitors to these facilities are asked to practice good physical distancing as applicable and to follow the guidelines of the public health agencies.
"Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged when physical distancing cannot be maintained."
Some services that don't require contact include:
• Building and Utilities Division. Use the drive-thru window and the 24/7, secure drop box for permit drop-off and pick-up. Apply for permits at www.cityofnorthport.com/permit, and check the status of your scheduled inspection at www.cityofnorthport.com/inspections.
• Code Enforcement. Download the North RePort App to submit a violation, or visit www.cityofnorthport.com/online-services/northreport. Look up city codes at https://library.municode.com/fl/north_port.
• Planning Division. Send plans to planninginfo@cityofnorthport.com. Mail payments to City Hall or bring them to the Utilities drive-thru window.
• Utilities Department. Customers may come in person, however, due to social distancing guidelines, only one customer group is allowed at a time into the Cashiering and Field offices. Utilize the drive-thru if possible, to pay your bill or ask questions about your account. For more information, or to pay oneline, visit www.cityofnorthport.com/government/city-services/utilities/utility-billing/go-green-bill-payment-options.
Find up-to-date announcements at www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts.
