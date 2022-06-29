Wendy L. Hanleck in an undated photo provided by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Wendy L. Hanleck's 2015 Silver Chevy Spark was last spotted on Hillsborough Boulevard heading toward Internet 75 on Monday, June 20
NORTH PORT — Human remains were found in a car belonging to a woman who has been missing for over a week, according to North Port Police.
The vehicle belongs to Wendy Hanleck, 45, who Charlotte County sheriff's deputies reported last week as missing. She was likely in North Port, bulletins from CCSO stated.
Hanleck, who lives at Arnold Avenue in Port Charlotte, was last seen Thursday evening at her home, according to CCSO.
Her 2015 Silver Chevy Spark was last spotted on Hillsborough Boulevard heading toward Internet 75 on Monday, June 20, North Port police said.
Search crews from several agencies were looking for Hanleck over the past week.
She was considered endangered.
On Wednesday, her car was found just over the Charlotte County line in rural North Port, off Serris Drive.
Human remains were also found inside the vehicle parked in the woods.
Police have not identified the body or said anything about the cause or manner of the person's death.
"This is an active and ongoing investigation," said North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "The scene has been cleared."
Anyone with information on Hanleck is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 941-639-2101.
