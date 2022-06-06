Bad bridge

The city of North Port has warned drivers about a damaged bridge on Price Boulevard, about midway between North Salford and North Chamberlain boulevards.

UPDATE, 1 p.m. PRICE REOPENED: the road repair has been completed and the road is back open, according to North Port Police.

NORTH PORT — The city of North Port warned drivers Monday about a damaged bridge on Price Boulevard.

The city sent out a tweet asking residents to avoid Price, because damage was discovered on the bridge, which is about midway between North Salford and North Chamberlain boulevards.

The road is currently closed, said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the Punta Goard Police Department.

Public Works employees "are on scene and they hope to have it resolved in the next few hours. They are looking at the needed repairs right now," Taylor stated in an email to The Daily Sun. 

He said there was a traffic crash in the area this morning. A vehicle pulled off on the shoulder and the tire sank," the email states.  

Check back here for more information.

