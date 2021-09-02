The COVID-19 testing site at the RL Taylor Community Center will be closed today due to inclement weather, according to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.
They is planned to open Friday and Saturday as scheduled, weather permitting.
The county's other three public testing sites were planned to stay open Friday, however, since they are outdoor facilities that use open-air tents, they may close periodically throughout the day due to weather, the health department said in a statement.
COVID-19 testing sites and hours:
• Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. This walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PCR and Rapid COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day. Operated by Lab Services. Closed Labor Day.
• Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota. This drive-through site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing. This site is operated by Nomi Health. Closed Labor Day.
• Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th Street, Sarasota. This drive-through COVID-19 testing site will offer PCR testing only and will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site is operated by Real Diagnostics, and CDR Maguire. It will be open on Labor Day.
• Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. This walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PCR and Rapid COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day. This site is operated by Lab Services. Closed Labor Day.
All four sites will test anyone regardless of symptoms. Testing is free. Due to current demand individuals being tested are advised results can take up to 48 hours to be received.
Everyone being tested must register with the COVID testing site that will be testing them.
Other ways to get tested include CVS, Walgreens, and America's Pharmacy, the Ellenton Urgent Care and Sarasota Memorial Urgent Care Centers.
