UPDATE, 12:30 p.m. From North Port Parks & Recreation: The gator has been safely removed and the park has re-opened to the public. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
EARLIER: North Port Recreation & Parks announced Warm Mineral Springs Park, 12200 San Servando Ave., is temporarily closed Friday morning.
Staff spotted an alligator in the springs prior to opening Friday. Staff contacted the Department of Environmental Protection to send a trapper to the park to safely remove the visitor. The park will reopen when the alligator is out. For questions, please call 941-426-1692 or check the city of North Port’s Warm Mineral Springs Park webpage for updates.
With a consistent average temperature of 85 degrees year-round, Warm Mineral Springs Park provides visitors with a number of therapeutic and passive recreation options.
The spring is rumored to have one of the highest mineral contents of any natural spring in the United States. With anaerobic and highly mineralized properties, internationally known for its healing qualities, the park attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually.
City officials had to close the park in July due to damage from Tropical Storm Elsa, because of an alligator in the spring, and then opened it for a free day Aug. 14. The park's reopening had to be delayed because of an alligator there.
Sarasota County officials held the closing ceremonies of the county’s centennial celebration there in July.
The city again closed the park for 10 days in August, due to staffing problems thanks to COVID-19.
In June, city commissioners approved $9 million for the initial construction phase of the Warm Mineral Springs Park Master Plan, which includes the historic restoration of the buildings and improvements to utility infrastructure and the parking lot. The project could cost $25 million to complete.
The facility has been a money-maker for the city, bringing in 17,000 visitors in just April and nearly $1.8 million yearly from ticket and gift-shop sales.
