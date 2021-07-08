NORTH PORT — City officials will reopen Warm Mineral Springs to the public today, despite some damage from Hurricane Elsa.
The city-owned facility is set to open at 11 a.m.
The storm, which passed north in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, damaged the women's locker room, according to an email from city spokesperson Jason Taylor.
"For the safety of our park visitors, the women’s locker room, toilets, and showers will be closed to the public until further notice," he said.
Portable restrooms and hand-washing stations will be available.
The men’s locker room will remain open.
“It’s no secret that the buildings at the park are older and Elsa put them to the test,” said Laura Ansel, North Port's Marketing & Outreach coordinator. “Fortunately, staff were able to act quickly to find a solution that would allow our visitors to have a safe visit and get back in the water.”
The springs and the buildings are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The buildings at the 85 degree natural spring were designed by architect Jack West, one of the leaders of the Sarasota School of Architecture.
Last month, city commissioners approved $9 million for the initial construction phase of the Warm Mineral Springs Park Master Plan, which includes the historic restoration of the buildings and improvements to utility infrastructure and the parking lot. The project could cost $25 million to complete.
The facility has been a money-maker for the city, bringing in 17,000 visitors in just April and nearly $1.8 million yearly from ticket and gift-shop sales.
For more information about Hurricane Elsa and its impacts on the city, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Alerts. For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, call 941-426-1692 or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark.
