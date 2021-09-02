NORTH PORT — The city of North Port has scheduled the reopening of Warm Mineral Springs for Friday.
The city's Recreation & Parks Department closed the facility Aug. 25, due to problems staffing the attraction during the COVID-19 outbreak.
North Port contracts with National and State Park Concessions Inc., to operate the natural spring and its facilities.
The park opens at 9 a.m. Friday, and regular hours will resume. The expiration date for all valid passes will be extended for the 10 days the facility was closed.
The park, 12200 San Servando Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, except Christmas.
Admission for adults is $15 for North Port city residents and $20 for nonresidents. Students are $11.25 if they residents, $15 if not. Children aged 5 and younger get in free. Ten-day, 30-day and annual passes are available.
North Port bought out Sarasota County’s interest in the Springs in September 2014 for $2.75 million. With a consistent average temperature of 85 degrees year-round, Warm Mineral Springs Park provides visitors with a number of therapeutic and passive recreation options.
The park attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually. The facility has been a money-maker for the city, bringing in 17,000 visitors in just April and nearly $1.8 million yearly from ticket and gift-shop sales.
City officials had to close the park in July due to damage from Tropical Storm Elsa, then because of an alligator in the spring. Sarasota County officials held the closing ceremonies of the county’s centennial celebration there in July. The park was open for a free day Aug. 14.
In June, city commissioners approved $9 million for the initial construction phase of the Warm Mineral Springs Park Master Plan, which includes the historic restoration of the buildings and improvements to utility infrastructure and the parking lot. The project could cost $25 million to complete.
