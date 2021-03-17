Warm Mineral Springs

North Port’s Warm Mineral Springs.

UPDATE: Warm Mineral Springs Park opened back up at 1 p.m. 

NORTH PORT — Warm Mineral Springs Park is closed today due to a utility issue, the city of North Port announced this morning.  

"There is not an estimated time of opening at this time," the release states.

Officials were not specific about the utility issue that has closed the city-owned facility.

