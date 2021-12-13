PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man has been arrested as a suspect in a slaying in Sarasota.
Brennan Lee Wakey, 25, was taken into custody by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 9, following a traffic stop.
Earlier that day, Sarasota Police Department officers were called to a hotel on University Parkway in Sarasota. The hotel’s housekeeping staff had discovered the body of an adult man in one of the rooms.
The arrest report filed by the Sarasota Police Department indicated that the body of the deceased had a "gunshot wound in his face/mouth area."
The report also states that two .45 caliber live rounds were found in the room, as well as two spent shell casings of the same caliber.
According to a news release from Sarasota Police, the investigation revealed the victim and “an unknown man” entered the hotel lobby just after 10 p.m. Dec. 8 and rented a room. Video surveillance showed that the victim was at a nearby drive-thru.
Just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, the victim is seen on video surveillance — along with the unknown man from before and another man identified as Wakey — getting out of a vehicle in the hotel parking lot.
About 30 minutes later, video surveillance recorded Wakey leaving the building “walking at a fast pace while pulling a bag on wheels” with a handgun visibly tucked into his rear waistband.
The victim’s name is this case has been withheld, per Marsy’s Law. However, the news release did state that the victim and Wakey "had been involved in a romantic relationship."
The name of the hotel is not added to the news release, but 950 University Parkway is the location of Hyatt Place.
Wakey is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to Sarasota Police. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sarasota Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS, or leave an online message at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
