A Port Charlotte man has been arrested as a suspect in a killing in Sarasota.
Brennan Lee Wakey, 25, was taken into custody by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday following a traffic stop, according to reports released Monday.
Earlier that day, Sarasota Police officers were called to a hotel on University Parkway in Sarasota.
The hotel’s housekeeping staff discovered a man's body in one of the rooms.
The man had died of a "gunshot wound in his face/mouth area," according to an arrest report filed by the Sarasota Police Department.
Investigators found two live .45 caliber rounds in the room, as well as two spent shell casings of the same caliber.
The victim and “an unknown man” entered the hotel lobby just after 10 p.m. Dec. 8 and rented a room, reports show. Video surveillance showed that the victim was at a nearby drive-thru.
Just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the victim is seen on video surveillance — along with the unknown man from before, and another man identified as Wakey — getting out of a vehicle in the hotel parking lot.
Thirty minutes later, video surveillance records Wakey leaving the building “walking at a fast pace while pulling a bag on wheels” with a handgun visibly tucked into his rear waistband.
The victim’s name is this case has been withheld, per Marsy’s Law. However, the press release did state that the victim and Wakey "had been involved in a romantic relationship."
Wakey remained in Charlotte County Jail on Monday.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to Sarasota Police. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sarasota Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS, or leave an online message at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
