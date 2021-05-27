Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier issued a countywide recreational burn ban Thursday.
The ban on camp fires, fire pits, and other outdoor fires is effective immediately due to the dry weather conditions and an increased chance of wildfires, Regnier stated in a release issued Thursday morning.
The city of North Port issued an identical ban on Wednesday.
The mandatory burn ban will remain in effect until weather conditions change and the chance of wildfire decreases, the Sarasota County release states.
Recreational fires in Sarasota County are defined as any non-commercial burning of approved fuel for pleasure, religious, or ceremonial reasons. This includes campfires, bonfires and any open fires not specifically permitted by Florida Forest Service.
"The only exception to the ban is cooking fires used on outdoor grills. Residents are reminded to never leave a grill unattended while cooking and ensure the grill is in a safe location. Before disposing of coals, it is important to ensure that the coals are completely cooled," Regnier said.
If you come upon a wildfire, or there is one near your home, "follow the directions from authorities, which may include evacuations in localized areas. We ask all residents to stay vigilant during these dry conditions," the release states.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.