VENICE — A dispute over the repossession of a car resulted in a stabbing that left a man in intensive care with life-threatening injuries Friday morning.
Venice police detectives arrested Pablo Bautista, 49, of Fort Myers, the car owner, on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
The 39-year-old male victim, a tow-truck driver, was taken by medical helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in intensive care.
He was stabbed multiple times, according to a Venice Police news release.
Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue responded to a call from the victim at 7:45 a.m., the news release stated.
According to the release, the attack began in the parking lot of PGT Innovations at 104 Triple Diamond Blvd. and carried over to the business plaza parking area at 105 Triple Diamond Blvd.
A statement from PGT says that "a PGT team member was involved in an off-site altercation near our Venice, Florida, secondary campus on Triple Diamond Boulevard."
The stabbing victim escaped from the attack and called authorities from his truck at the corner of Morse Court and Triple Diamond Boulevard, the VPD release states.
The 100 block of Triple Diamond was closed to traffic while the incident was investigated.
The PGT Venice campus was in lockdown until the suspect was apprehended.
"We believe this was an isolated incident that had nothing to do with PGT’s business or operations," the company's statement says. "Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we are not in a position to make any other comments or answer any questions at this time."
