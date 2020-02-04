NORTH PORT — The Florida Cabinet on Tuesday morning approved the state's purchase of the Orange Hammock Ranch in North Port, preserving 5,777 acres of land.
Proponents of the deal called the former ranch a "keystone" property in a linking up preservation areas. The deal, approved at Tuesday morning's Cabinet meting, joins several previous purchases by the state, creating a 121,000-acre wildlife corridor in Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
“It is the single most environmentally sensitive piece in private ownership. This will increase greatly the value of all the properties purchased in the region,” said former Sarasota County Commissioner and environmental activist Jon Thaxton, in reference to the impending purchase.
According to the terms of the deal, the state will pay $19.5 million through the Florida Forever program, and the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast $1.5 million for a total of $21 million. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be designated as the managing agency for the property.
The nonprofit Conservation Foundation, based in Sarasota County, is now launching a campaign to raise its $1.5 million share by June 1. The purchase has been one of the organization's priorities for 10 years
"We are grateful for the many people and organizations that elevated this project, keeping it in the spotlight. We are so close to making this extraordinary conservation project a success, and we now ask the community to help put it over the goal line," states Christine Johnson, president. "I am proud of our board and staff's tenacity for this project, which has the trifecta of benefits - drinking water, rare habitat, and unique public access."
The ranch is north of Interstate 75 inside the city of North Port. It borders the RV Griffin Preserve and the Longino Preserve through about six miles of shared boundaries. Much of it is considered pristine, and it is home to quail, indigo snake and the Florida black bear, and Florida panther have been spotted there.
To learn more about the Conservation Foundation, visit www.conservationfoundation.com.
