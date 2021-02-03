UPDATE 12:25 p.m.: Firefighters are still on the scene. While the call came in for 801 Indiana Ave., firefighters have been focusing all their efforts on the 4 Paws Grooming, which caught fire Monday. The Texas Best Barbecue and Sportsman's Pub appear to be undamaged with electricity still working.
ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters are at a structure fire at Texas Best Barbecue, with several engines and firefighters on the scene.
The call came in at 10:32 a.m. for the building that includes the popular barbecue restaurant at 802 S. Indiana Ave., just north of the Charlotte-Sarasota County line. There are also apartments in the building.
Ten fire trucks and two rescue units were dispatched to the scene.
Firefighters put out a fire Monday in the same complex at 4 Paws pet grooming at Horton and South Indiana avenues, which also has attached apartments.
