UPDATE 12:25 p.m.: Firefighters are still on the scene. While the call came in for 801 Indiana Ave., firefighters have been focusing all their efforts on the 4 Paws Grooming, which caught fire Monday. The Texas Best Barbecue and Sportsman's Pub appear to be undamaged with electricity still working.

ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters are at a structure fire at Texas Best Barbecue, with several engines and firefighters on the scene.

The call came in at 10:32 a.m. for the building that includes the popular barbecue restaurant at 802 S. Indiana Ave., just north of the Charlotte-Sarasota County line. There are also apartments in the building.

Ten fire trucks and two rescue units were dispatched to the scene.  

Firefighters put out a fire Monday in the same complex at 4 Paws pet grooming at Horton and South Indiana avenues, which also has attached apartments.

