NORTH PORT — Police said Friday a 15-year-old girl made up a story about being sexually battered earlier this week.
The girl told police she was attacked while jogging near her home on Monday, police said. She said she was attacked by a 36- to 38-year-old man. Police interviewed the girl Tuesday and then posted a detailed description and an artist rendering of the man they were looking for on the North Port Police Department's Facebook page. The sketch and description were published in the Sun and by other news outlets, and shared by many social media sites.
On Friday night, police said the story turned out to be false.
"After an extensive investigation and a multitude of interviews, we have been able to determine that our victim made up the story to seek attention. This evening she admitted to such," the department stated in a release, also posted on Facebook, at about 10:55 p.m. Friday.
"False reports of this nature are not taken lightly and can impact the perception of real reports of sexual battery. Charges in this case will be determined at a later time. Our focus right now is making sure the young woman gets any necessary help. We will continue to investigate all reports such as this with the rigor and respect they deserve.
"We thank everyone for their cooperation by sharing and reporting on the info provided. Anytime we have a report this serious, we simply can not take the chance of failing to educate the public when necessary. Thank you again."
