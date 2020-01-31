SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools sent out a robocall Friday afternoon debunking a rumor that a student in the district has coronavirus.
The district took the step after the rumor gained traction online through social media.
The district stated in the robocall that people clicking on a link were being redirected to “inappropriate” website.
“Please do not share,” the district stated.
The school district indicated it is investigating how and where the hoax began.
“We unfortunately don’t have any way of tracking how far the false information has spread, a lot seems to have been done on private accounts,” District spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy said. “Our police department is looking into this along with other law enforcement agencies and health agencies. This is a serious matter and we want to make sure the community has accurate information.”
The Department of Health-Sarasota County was hearing of the rumors Friday as well.
Steve Huard, public information officer for the department, said there are no reported cases in the state of Florida
“Honestly, the best thing to do is watch national news and follow World Health Organization and CDC,” Huard said.
If someone was experiencing symptoms or believed they may have the corona virus, Huard said they would want to see their family physician, family physician or doctor would make determination if they met the guideline for the particular virus.
Whealy said any questions can be addressed by calling 941-927-9000, Ext. 34331, or 941-861-2900.
