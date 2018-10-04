Pink was the T-shirt color and hot dogs was the lunch of the day at Captain Hawk Design on Highway 27 North in Sebring last Saturday as people gathered to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month.
The first time campaign led by Highlands County Fire Fighters and EMS, Public Service Director Marc Bashoor saw folks lined up early to purchase a pink T-shirt to wear during the month of October to build that awareness. Hot dogs with relish, ketchup and mustard along with a plate of beans was given free to those purchasing a T-shirt.
“We’ve sold 0ver 200 shirts already and are hoping to make it 300 today commented, Bashoor.” The money will be used to support paying for mammograms performed at Highlands Breast & Imaging Center in Sebring. “The Center will apply for funds from us to help those financially in need to receive screening.
Bashoor is behind the goal of getting his 183 active fire fighter volunteers, 12 paid staff and 63 EMS paramedics involved in fund raising projects to help the community. “We are starting a 501 c 3 foundation and this is our first project.” He feels the foundation will grow little by little, but someday become a strong force in supporting specific needs and services in Highlands County.
“I modeled this project after one I began when I was the Fire Chief in Prince Georges County, Maryland, added” Bashoor.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month and the fire fighters and EMS’s have received authorization to wear the T’s shirts all month. Two types of shirts were developed by Stephen Hawkins, owner of Captain Hawk Designs at 6940 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring. One is for the fire fighters and EMS’s; the other for the public. You can identify those supporting Breast Cancer Awareness by seeing them decked out in their pink T-shirts throughout October.
Hawkins and Aimee Moore of his staff were busy all Saturday morning printing the T’s, where they also do embroidery, signs and banners. He also supplies the hospitals and clinics with medical scrubs at his “Uniforms on Wheels” location.
Rachel Donelson and Larry Neal purchased their shirts Saturday and enjoyed a hot dog. Donelson said, “I came to support Marc and his team’s work in supporting the importance of mammogram screening.”
T-shirts are available until they run out. To get yours to wear thru October, e-mail Marc Bashoor at chiefbashoor@gmail.com or visit hcfr2.captainhawk.net.
The next Foundation undertaking will be making sure all homes have smoke detectors. The group will be knocking on doors to check for and installing smoke detectors. They plan to solicit big box stores in the county for detector donations or discounts. Bashoor also has a network of alarm manufacturers he will seek out for support. Donations, community wide are also welcomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.