NORTH PORT — In the end, it was grim.
Reportedly in a favored camping spot in an isolated parkland not all that far from his family’s North Port home, Brian Laundrie placed a snub-nosed revolver against his temple and shot himself.
He was the former fiance and traveling companion of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
Family in New York had reported her missing in September.
She was found a week later in a remote Wyoming campground, investigators there reporting her death by strangulation. Laundrie would become a “person of interest,” later linked to her death in a reported admission of guilt left in a journal found among his scattered remains and a few possessions.
The sometimes clinical details following Laundrie’s self-inflicted death, according to a completed autopsy report released Monday, were graphic, including that his decomposing remains had been disturbed by “canines such as feral dogs and coyotes and rodents and raccoons,” according to the District 12 Medical Examiner’s office and law enforcement with the investigation, including those from North Port and the FBI.
Scattered human bones, skull fragments and vertebrae were found in what medical and police investigators described as a “main” scene, other items such a pair of green shorts, slip-on shoes, a backpack with “unknown contents,” a white metal ring and the handgun were also recovered.
A nearby “secondary” scene contained skeletal animal remains, a handwritten half note and a red ball cap with a “Moab Coffee Roasters” logo on it, the report stated.
Moab, Utah, came to investigators’ attention with the release of a Moab police body-camera video that portrayed a stressed Gabby Petito in a traffic stop explaining that August domestic incident between herself and Brian Laundrie.
Moab police were later criticized for their handling of the dispute.
Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming about five weeks later. Brian Laundrie by then had returned alone to North Port in the couple’s Ford minivan.
Laundrie’s parents would report him missing, saying he was last seen Sept. 13, and heading for the Carlton Reserve and the adjacent Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
Despite a massive search of both wilderness areas, law enforcement did not find Brian Laundrie’s remains until the park areas were reopened Oct. 25, and his parents had gone there that morning with a North Port police investigator.
The county Medical Examiner’s office had offered that reports connected to the Brian Laundrie investigation would not be made public until the law enforcement investigation was complete.
That arrived Monday in a 23-page report, which included details on the German-made revolver, a short-barreled Windicator model, recovered near Brian Laundrie’s remains.
The six-shot cylinder contained two live rounds and “one spent round of ammunition,” according to the report.
The report states investigators chasing clues in the final days of the situation that captivated the world asked about their son’s social history.
“Mr. and Mrs. Laundrie stated that they did not want to provide that information.”
